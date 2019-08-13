Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration said Tuesday it is hopeful of further relaxations in the security clampdown after the dress rehearsal for the August 15 Independence Day celebrations conclude.

Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal told a press conference here that while prohibitory conditions have been relaxed in various parts of Kashmir, the Jammu region is ‘almost entirely’ free of restrictions.

“We are further hopeful that once the full dress rehearsals for Independence Day, being carried out in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh concludes, there will be further relaxations,” Kansal told reporters. He added that the administration is hopeful August 15 celebrations will be carried out in a ‘grand’ manner.

Kansal also informed that they are following the policy of ‘relaxation and easing out’ in all parts Jammu and Kashmir. He added that medical services of all kinds are continuing ‘normal and unhindered’.

Meanwhile in a separate development the Election Commission (EC) conducted informal discussions Tuesday in New Delhi on the proposed delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir where Assembly polls are to be held.

Sources in the poll panel said, the Ministry of Home Affairs is yet to formally write to the Election Commission to carry out the delimitation exercise as per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.

According to Section 60 of the Act, “…the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall be increased from 107 to 114…”

Senior EC officials are leant to have briefed the Chief Election Commissioner and fellow Election Commissioners about the nitty gritty of the proposed delimitation exercise.

As per the Act, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will have an assembly. The Union Territory of Leh will not have an assembly.

Agencies