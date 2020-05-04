New Delhi: Golfer Anirban Lahiri is currently stuck at his parents’ place in Hyderabad. However, he is without his golf clubs. The golfer however, heaved a huge sigh of relief after getting a good news Monday. It said his playing status on the elite PGA Tour has been guaranteed for the remainder of the year and also for 2020-21.

Lahiri delighted

“Without doubt it is a big relief and the PGA Tour has taken the right decision. It has kept in mind the current conditions (COVID-19 pandemic),” said aAnirban Lahiri. The golfer has been on the Tour since 2015.

Lahiri has been struggling with his form in the 12 events he had played so far since the ‘Fall’ when the ongoing season began. In 12 events, he has made five cuts, withdrew once and missed the cut seven times. His best finish has been tied 44 in Puerto Rico.

In praise of PGA Tour organisers

Lying 209th in the FedexCup standings, Lahiri needed a strong finish in the second half.

“It makes me feel good that regardless of next couple of months, I will definitely have status on PGA tour. It helps me to plan accordingly. So, all in all, a very good policy and I am excited and happy,” the golfer said.

“I think they have done a very good job of creating a system. Everybody who has exemption this year will remain exempt next year. They are also looking at shuffling between all those exempt players who perform well in this shortened season. I think it is a very good policy that they have come up with,” Lahiri added.

Seeking return to form

On his own preparation, Lahiri said he aims to get his form back during the coronavirus-forced lockdown period.

“For me I am hoping to get into a few events in the remainder of the season. Hopefully the lockdown situation in India allows me to get some practice time. Then I can fly back in confident for the season to re-start,” informed Lahiri.

PTI