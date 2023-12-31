Bhubaneswar: Enhancement of upper age limit of candidates appearing for Odisha Civil Service (OCS) exams to 38, from the existing 32, for the 2024 recruitment calendar, and addition of 200 more electric buses to the Mo Bus fleet are among the 13 proposals that received a go-ahead from the state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Saturday.

Considering delay in recruitment process, the state government had earlier enhanced the upper age limit of OCS aspirants from 32 to 38 for advertisements made during calendar years 2021, 2022 and 2023, Chief Secretary PK Jena said after the Cabinet meet here.

In order to provide ample opportunity to candidates wishing to participate in the recruitment examinations for 2024 calendar year, the state has decided to amend the Orissa Civil Service (Fixation of Upper Age Limit) Rules, 1989, he said.

The Chief Secretary added, “Following the amendment, the upper age limit for OCS exam aspirants will be increased to 38 from 32 for advertisements in 2024 calendar year.”

Jena said 200 new electric buses will be procured and added to Capital Region Urban Transport’s (CRUT) Mo Bus fleet.

CRUT began Mo Bus services in Bhubaneswar with 200 diesel buses in November 2018. Soon after, 55 Midi buses and 50 electric buses were added to the fleet. Later, CRUT expended its services to Rourkela and its hinterlands with addition of 100 midi buses, he said.

“The Cabinet approved the bidding process taken up by CRUT and selected JBM Ecolife Mobility Private Limited as operator for procurement, operation and maintenance of 200 electric buses on gross contract basis for 10 years with a total cost of `933,26,40,000,” Jena pointed out.

For the safety of commuters and reduction of carbon emission, the state Cabinet approved the ‘Implementation of LED Public Street Lighting Project’. “With an allocation of `312.18 crore, the project will help illumination in 110 urban local bodies (ULBs) in Odisha,” Jena said.

The state Cabinet approved allotment of five acres of land in Bhubaneswar free of premium to the Public Health Foundation of India for establishment of a permanent campus of Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) that will create skilled human resource in public health system, the Chief Secretary said.

To promote Jagannath Culture at village level, the state government will collect betel nut and a handful of rice from all households in state for the inauguration ceremony of Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project in Puri January 17, the Cabinet decided.

PNN