Bhubaneswar: After the lockdown period of over two months, most parts of Odisha saw Thursday the resumption of private bus services. In the last few days cabs and auto-rickshaws have been plying both here and in Bhubaneswar providing relief to the commuters.

Inter-district bus operations started Thursday. The first bus to leave from the Baramunda bus terminus in Bhubaneswar was for Boudh. Only 15 passengers were allowed to travel due to social distancing norms. Passengers were seen wearing masks and following social distancing norms strictly. Only one passenger was allowed for each seat which usually accommodates two people.

However, the Badambadi bus terminus here did not open for passengers. Many who had arrived early morning, returned to their respective destinations disappointed. There was no official information available as to why services remained suspended.

Private bus services also started from the Bant bus terminus in Bhadrak district. Operations resumed after the entire terminus and buses were santised. Early in the morning, the first bus left for Bhubaneswar.

The decision to operate buses was taken earlier in the week during the general body meeting of All Odisha Private Bus Owners Association. It came as a relief for many who were stuck in different parts Odisha. Everyone was waiting for public transport to resume. Operations had remained suspended since the implementation of lockdown March 25.

PNN