On the day the Opposition put up a big show of unity in Patna 3 March for fighting the coming Lok Sabha polls together, the Narendra Modi government unveiled the grand action plan of ‘Vikshit Bharat 2047’ in New Delhi. This 25 long years vision document for Developed India aims to focus on economic growth, ease of doing business, infrastructure development and such areas. There was detailed discussion on an action plan of 5 years and a 100 day agenda for quick implementation after formation of new government in May 2024. This betrays either overconfidence or bravado before facing elections. Whether it be accusations of EVM hacking or survey reports, maybe the BJP knows something that we commoners don’t.

The meeting of the Union Council of Ministers in New Delhi was described as the last before the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll schedule which is to be made shortly. The whole show seemed to be intended to send the message across to the electorate that the ruling alliance is confident of retaining power for a third consecutive term for which the government can afford to chalk out its plan of action for the first 100 days of the new government as if the party has already won the contest.

Reports suggest during the day-long meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister, secretaries presented a vision document for Viksit Bharat 2047 and a detailed action plan for the next five years. The presentations outlined the vision for ‘Viksit Bharat’ of the PM that underlined, among other things, zero poverty, skill to every youth and 100 per cent saturation of welfare schemes. PM Modi was quoted as having told the top bureaucrats that they should work on preparing the future roadmap of the country during the elections. His exact words were – “aap chhutti mat samajhiye, kaam par lag jaaiye (don’t think you are on holiday, get down to work).” This is in keeping with the PM’s proclivity for coining catchy phrases.

To give the rhetoric a veneer of credibility, facts and statistics were dished out with the claim that the roadmap for Viksit Bharat is a result of over two years of intensive preparation involving all ministries and wide-ranging consultations with state governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, scientific organisations and mobilisation of youth for seeking their ideas. It has been stated that over 2,700 meetings, workshops and seminars were held at various levels, while suggestions of more than 20 lakh youth were received for the purpose.

The roadmap is said to be a “comprehensive blueprint with clearly articulated national vision, aspirations, goals and action points.” The target is to achieve economic growth, sustainable development goals (SDGs), ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure and social welfare. Critics have pointed out that in the past, people have seen a scandalous mismatch between words and actions of this particular government.

On the other side, the Opposition sought to put up a brave front in Patna that the partners are driven by the sole aim of ousting a “non-performing” government that is adept at whipping up religious passions through Ram temple construction and minority-bashing, while failing to lift the people from the morass of poverty and joblessness. But, they seem to have again fallen into the BJP’s trap of harping on religion as a tool of capturing power. In his usual style, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad commented that PM Modi “is not even a Hindoo as he did not shave his head and beard after the death of his mother.” This would only help the BJP play its communal card with renewed vigour.

In any case, the Opposition has miles to go before it can present a credible alternative to the ruling dispensation despite its grand show of leaders of a host of parties sharing the dais in Patna. It is yet to hammer out a seat-sharing formula and electoral strategy to take on the BJP. These are the starting points for electioneering. The more the Opposition dithers and delays, the more the advantage goes to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.