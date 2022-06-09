New Delhi: Facing widespread anger in the Arab countries over the controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed, India said Thursday it has made it clear that the remarks do not reflect the views of the government. “We have made it pretty clear that tweets and comments do not reflect views of Indian government,” External Affairs Ministry (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

“This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by the concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets. I really do not have anything additional to say on this,” Bagchi said.

Arindam Bagchi was asked about the claim in an Iranian readout that said that after Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian raised the issue of controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed with NSA Ajit Doval Wednesday, the latter said that offenders will be dealt with in such a way that others will learn a lesson. “My understanding is that what you are referring to in a readout has been pulled down,” Bagchi stated.

The BJP suspended Sunday its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the party’s Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal for allegedly making derogatory comments on the Prophet.