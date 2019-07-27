Mumbai: Rajesh Khanna, the first superstar of the Hindi film industry, was a media sensation during his heydays.

After Rajesh, his daughter, Twinkle and son-in-law, Akshay Kumar also reached mega stardom. Rajesh’s wife Dimple Kapadia was one of the top actresses of the industry.

But there is one member of the family who has been away from lime light for a long time. Born on this day in 1977, Rinke Khanna never quite gained the popularity that her family members enjoyed.

Rinke made her debut with ‘Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ in 1999. Then she appeared in the film ‘Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain’. In this film, Rinke worked with Govinda but failed to tighten her grip in the film industry. Rinke’s career was very short and her last film was ‘Chameli’ in 2003.

She has also tried her hand in the Tamil film industry.

Rinke’s real name was ‘Rinkle’ but later she removed the letter ‘L’ from her name.

In 2003, she met industrialist Sameer Saran.

After marriage, Rinke shifted to London. Her life changed after meeting Saran. She gave birth to a daughter in 2004. A few years later, Rinke was blessed with a son and is now settled in London with her husband. Sometimes she appears in film events with her mother Dimple and sister Twinkle.

