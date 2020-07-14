Balasore: Another MLA in Balasore district tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

Remuna legislator Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida’s swab was collected July 11 and his report came out positive Tuesday. He was informed about his COVID positive status by the health department.

The MLA was admitted to a COVID hospital. Meanwhile, contact tracing and active surveillance have started.

Sources said Parida had recently come in contact with Niligiri MLA who had earlier tested positive for the deadly virus.

The Remuna legislator was under home quarantine after coming in contact with Niligiri MLA.

It may be noted here that Parida is the third legislator in the state to have contracted the deadly virus. Earlier, two MLAs, Nilagiri and Salepur, tested positive for COVID.

Meanwhile, Balasore reported eight more infection cases Tuesday. All eight infected people are local cases. They had contracted the virus after coming in contact with previously infected people.

Contract tracing of all these cases was started, said the district magistrate. The total tally of the COVID infection cases in the district touched 554.