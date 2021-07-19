Keeping in mind the inconvenience online education has caused to majority of the students, the state government has decided to allow commencement of offline teaching for Class X and XII students from July 26. Though School and Mass Education Principal Secretary Satyabrata Sahu has clarified that attending the classes physically is not mandatory and rather discretional, the damage the education system incurred due to the last two waves and a predicted third wave ramming in are the two aspects which have left students, parents and educationists alike in quandary. Arindam Ganguly of Orissa POST speaks to a cross section of academics, students and parents over the decision…

School reopening is a great step and we are very excited to go to school. However, the safety of students is a matter of concern, especially the ones below 18 years, as they are not yet vaccinated. Even all the teachers are not fully vaccinated. At this juncture, with the third wave expected to come in a few days, we have to be more aware and take precautions more seriously

Milonee Mishra | Class X student

The Capital city is still witnessing rise in Covid cases. Some cases were found in my locality too. So, my parents aren’t ready to send me to school. The government must find a solution to this situation.

Yash Pradosh | Class X student

My entire Class XI studies were done online. So, going to school for Class XII will be exciting. But the fear of a third wave is still there. It all depends on my parents.

Aditi Balbantrai | Class XII student

The decision of resuming offline classes is a welcome step because learning in physical classroom is the best way for effective studies. Before that, the government should also take steps to vaccinate students as the third wave will be more dangerous for children, as per reports.

Swetalina Mohanty | Class XII student

I had literally lost all hopes of reopening schools this year but glad that the state government has finally taken the decision to get on with things back again. Also, owing to the first term of our boards this year, attending physical classes was a prime concern as it’s surely going to help us a lot to get back on track with studies. Although the situations now are not very acceptable, I hope each one of us will follow the Covid-19 guidelines sincerely

Shraddha Das | Class XII student

The state government and private schools must ensure that the schools remain safe for students. Private schools must arrange appropriate infrastructure and strictly follow guidelines such as wearing masks and sanitising schools

Prasanna Bisoi | Parent

The difficult situation is not over yet. However, education is important too. Rather than restarting the classes immediately with the third wave round the corner, the state government should try to strengthen the online classes. The solution at this time is to wait for the third wave to subside and try to cover 70 per cent vaccination in the state

Mita Rani Sahoo | Parent

At present, I have not taken any decision regarding sending my kid to school. We hope that the school will hold a meeting with the parents before resuming offline classes. I will take the decision only after looking at the situation in the school and their preparations

Nandita Das Mohapatra | Parent

We are prepared. This decision was very important for board students, as they need extra focus which can be provided only in classrooms. Also, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently unveiled a special assessment scheme for Class X and XII Board exams for academic session 2021-22 in view of the pandemic. Under the new scheme, academic session will be divided into two terms with 50 per cent syllabus in each term. We hope that this style will be helpful to our students

Nilakantha Panigrahi | Principal, Sai International School

We are cleaning the school premises fully as per the standard operating procedure. We are also in talks with parents and are taking their consent before allowing kids back into the school. 90 per cent of our teachers have been vaccinated with first dose

Sandhya Jena | Principal, BJEM school

The government’s move to reopen schools is welcome, keeping in mind the problems faced by students in online mode of education due to poor (internet) connectivity. So far, the online mode has been able to cater to merely 40 per cent of the students

Naba Kishore Pujari | Educationist

It’s a positive step by the state government. It will help prepare students for the competitive exams. It also breaks the monotony of studying alone from home, away from their friends and teachers. Meeting their peers will boost their mental wellness and build their confidence as well. Being in the physical presence of their teachers and learning from them face to face, will promote better education practices

Mona Lisa Bal | Chairperson, Kiit International School

Meanwhile, intellectuals have stressed the fact that education cannot be overlooked for such a long period and classroom teaching cannot be a substitute for online education. However, the government, instead of taking the consent of parents, should rather counsel them as some of the parents may be reluctant to send their kids to schools out of fear. The role of school management committees can be pivotal. Subsequently, schools should also be opened for elementary grade children who are also losing out on education.