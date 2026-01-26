We are aware how, once the month of January gets over, the rest of the year flies past in the blink of an eye. This 2026 also seems ready already to end its innings. True that many more events are bound to take place in the next 11 months that will bewilder humanity at a scale unknown over the past century. We had all gotten used to our daily bickering and screaming that we had completely blocked our ability to hear what the Earth has been trying to tell us for decades.

Concerns for the environmental hazards that industries and big businesses have been incessantly creating has reached a pinnacle. On the other side, political power and the greed for immense personal wealth has been very successful in leading major countries to behave in such erratic manner that it looks obvious some of the steps could lead to total annihilation of humankind over a period of time. There are many who laugh at the scientific proof of Nature’s destruction. They say that many decades have passed since scientists have been claiming that disasters will befall sooner than expected. Fortunately, science is not always correct and Nature takes its own time to manifest itself in various physical shapes.

While environment and ecological imbalances are issues of huge concern, global politics and economy are taking a completely new form that many people are unaware of or are unwilling to understand. Take for example the case of India. There was a time, not so long ago, when daily reports of FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) was the front page news and many thought this was the future for India. Now we hear only about FDI fleeing India lock, stock and barrel. Then came the period when Indians across economic groups believed the country was headed to be one of the largest economies of the world. We Indians started believing we are truly Vishwaguru or World Leader. Now we are in a stage where we are incapable to read the future and act present. The ‘now’ seems frightening for our establishment and this is visible when our government is incapable of deciding where to go in international affairs.

The three genuine Vishwagurus, namely America, China and Russia are visibly carving out portions of the world which they feel they deserve to have as their backyards. We all remember how some in India organised ‘havans’ and pujas for the victory of Donald Trump for his second term. The dark skinned Kamala Harris seemed anti-Indian and not quite our type. At that time, the white American voted for the white man who won on a card of racism enclosed in a box called Make America Great Again (MAGA).

Indians were dismayed when the nation’s top leadership was not invited for Trump’s inauguration in January 2025. In spite of this Indians were hoping against hope. Then came Operation Sindoor and the ensuing fiasco. Trump claimed to have ended that skirmish over and over again. He was desperate for both India and Pakistan to accept his role. Initially Pakistan kept quiet but later Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif accepted Trump’s claim while India kept on refuting POTUS’s claims and is now seemingly dumbstruck.

Foreign relations create the guidelines for foreign policy. India was at a stage where everyone wanted to befriend it simply because it was a massive market. Today the consumables have changed primarily due to artificial intelligence (AI). When the product changes character, the producer is bound to look at different consumers. AI is no more a joke. It is no more a topic of discussion whether AI can write with its left hand or with its right hand.

In current times, India seems to be in a limbo and it could be getting pushed back in time. The rest of the world could pass us by if our leadership proves itself incapable to change to a more humble and practical narrative.

26 January 2026, the completion of 76th year of adoption of the Constitution of India by the people of this country, should be a day to reaffirm our faith in our people and their intelligence while also safeguarding interests of the country.