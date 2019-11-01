Baripada: An 18-kg pangolin which was rescued by the forest officials from smugglers at Asanjoda in Kuliana of Mayurbhanj gave birth to a cub Thursday morning. This was stated by Pithabata ranger Laxmidhar Behera.

He stated that the pangolin and its cub are healthy and steps will be taken to release the pangolin and its cub.

It may be noted here that 10 smugglers were planning to traffic the pangolin from Badampahad area to Kolkata Tuesday night. Acting on a tip-off, a team of forest officials raided the area; arrested the four smugglers and seized two vehicles.

PNN