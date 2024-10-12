Keonjhar: Golden jubilee of Reserve Police Lines Durga Puja is being celebrated with great pomp and show in Keonjhar district headquarters town. The Durga Puja festival, organised for the first time in 1974, has completed 50 successful years this Dussehra. For the golden jubilee celebrations, extensive arrangements have been made by the District Police family in Keonjhar. Attractive clay statues of police personnel clad in different types of costumes are attracting visitors as many are seen taking selfies with the statues. Besides, the dazzling silver statue is also another attractive show piece for visitors. Outside the pandal, a big statue of Ravan has also been displayed, where visitors are taking photos and selfies to share on various social media platforms.

Elaborate security arrangements have also been put in place to maintain law and order as devotees continue to throng the pandal. “The festival will end with Vijayadashami Puja, Sunday,” said Kamalakant Sethi, president of the District Constables Association, on behalf of the organisers. Similarly, Golden Jubilee special programmes are being organised at the Reserve Police Ground here. Keonjhar SP Nitin Kushalkar inaugurated an exhibition and Meena Bazaar at the Reserve Ground Thursday. Painting, song, dance, alpana competitions were also organised for children. A ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ programme was held Friday by Shri Kshetra Bhajan Manch, Kendrapara while bhajan and melody programme will be held Saturday by the police family. Anil Sandh, secretary of the District Constables Association said that colourful dance programmes will be organised by Krishna Melody of Cuttack Sunday