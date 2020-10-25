Nayagarh: Two years have passed since Muduligadia village of Chhamundia panchayat under Gania block in Nayagarh district was accorded the status of an ‘eco-village’. However, not much development has occurred in the village since then.

The village is inhabited by 25 families with a population of about 250 people. These riparian villagers, living near the Mahanadi river face problems and the lack of basic amenities on a daily basis. The villagers face an acute shortage of drinking water. Being close to the banks of the Mahanadi is not an advantage to them, but a problem instead.

Efforts to set up a borewell in the village started 10 years ago. However, it is still a mystery why the contractor entrusted with the task of setting up the well was paid in full even before the job was completed. He disappeared the moment he got his payment. Since then the project has not been completed.

Children of this village trek one-and-a-half kilometres daily to attend school at Bethiasahi. This is because the village does not have an Anganwadi centre or a primary school.

In 2018 the village was declared as eco-village and villagers hoped that their problems would be looked into. Except for a fresh coat of paint on their houses, other problems continue to plague them.

The Satkosia Tourism Centre (Badmul) was the only saving grace they had. These villagers managed the centre on a community basis and earned substantial sums. However, outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has now affected that income also.

Secretary, Tourist Centre Management Committee, Purnachandra Nayak said the survival of the Muduligadia village depends on the tourist centre. So, the problems should be addressed on a priority basis.

When contacted, district tourist officer, Debadutta Rath said steps will soon be taken to solve the problems faced by the residents of Muduligadia village.

PNN