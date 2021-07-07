New Delhi: Several heavyweight ministers are resigning before the massive reshuffle of the Modi government this evening.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has quit as per reports probably on account of the gaps in management of the Covid second wave which took on monstrous proportions.

Harsh Vardhan had been widely criticised for the ensuing situation as the Health Ministry is seen as the nodal ministry for management of the Covid situation and vaccine administration.

Among the senior ministers, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Sadananda Gowda (Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister) and Santosh Gangwar (Union Labour and Employment Minister) have also resigned. Gangwar may have faced flak for the migrants crisis during Covid.

Thawar Chand Gehlot, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment has been appointed as Governor of Karnataka.

Among the Ministers of State, Debasree Chaudhuri, Women and Child Development; Rattan Lal Kataria, Jal Shakti and Social Justice & Empowerment; Sanjay Dhotre, Education; Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Animal Husbandry; Raosaheb Patil, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; Ashwini Chaubey, Health; and Babul Supriyo have all resigned.

Among the existing MoS, Anurag Thakur, G. Kishan Reddy and Parshottam Rupala are set for promotion.

IANS