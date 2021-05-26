Hatadihi/Bahanaga: Cyclone ‘Yaas’ has not caused much damage in Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts as predicted earlier.

Only some trees have been uprooted and are lying on the roads in these districts. At places, electric poles have also been uprooted. However, the process of clearing the trees from roads and removing debris has already been started.

Informing about the restoration work, SRC Pradeep Jena said the roads will be cleared by Wednesday evening itself. The NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services teams have already started work on it.

At many places, local people are assisting the disaster response teams in restoration works. Soro MLA Parshuram Dhada is learnt to be assisting these personnel in removing falling trees from roads.