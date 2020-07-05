Puri: In a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Puri, the district administration has restricted the entry of visitors from Sunday morning.

Puri Collector Balwant Singh informed that the decision has been taken to restrict the movement of people within the town as there has been a significant rise in COVID-19 cases in the district recently.

According to Singh, “The tourists or persons outside the district without any emergency will not be allowed to enter the district.”

“Only people in emergency can enter the town after registering their name at the various checkpoints across the district”, added Singh.

However, the collector said that there will be no entry-exit barriers for Puri residents including professional people and transport related to essential service.

Puri district administration has deployed special teams at three check points including Puri-Bhubaneswar, Puri-Astarang and Jagannath Sadak to ensure strict enforcement of the no entry restrictions.

The district administration said Konark temple will also be closed till July 31.

“As per Odisha government order all religious institutions will remain closed till July 31 and Konark temple will also remain shut during the period. A decision regarding opening of Konark Sun Temple for visitors will be taken after July 31,” Singh added.

