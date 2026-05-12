New Delhi: Retail inflation rose marginally to 3.48 per cent in April compared to 3.40 per cent in the preceding month, mainly due to an uptick in food prices.

Food inflation, as per the Consumer Price Index (CPI), was 4.2 per cent last month compared to 3.87 per cent in March.

The year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) with base year 2024 for April was 3.48 per cent, according to the National Statistics Organisation (NSO) data.

The corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban were 3.74 per cent and 3.16 per cent, respectively.

Last month, the Reserve Bank projected the CPI inflation for 2026-27 at 4.6 per cent, with 4 per cent in Q1. It also said that persistently elevated energy prices due to the West Asia conflict and possible El Nino conditions (which could have a negative impact on the southwest monsoon) pose upside risks to inflation.

PTI