Binjharpur: Miscreants hacked a retired auxiliary nursing midwife (ANM) to death at Madhusudanpur village under this police limits in Jajpur district, Monday. The deceased was identified as Binodini Sahu, 62, wife of Alekh Behera. She was staying in the village after her retirement along with her husband and elder son, who is posted as a sub-inspector at the Town police station in Nayagarh. The incident occurred when she had gone out to pluck flowers early Monday morning.

The matter came to the fore after villagers noticed her mutilated body lying in a pool of blood inside a toilet at Atankanasan High School premises and informed her family members and other villagers. On being informed, Binjharpur police reached the spot and launched an investigation. A scientific team was also pressed into service.

However, they failed to ascertain the reason behind her murder. It is suspected that miscreants might have killed her to rob her of gold ornaments before dumping the body inside the toilet. Family members said Binodini regularly went to pluck flowers in the morning and she was wearing a pair of gold earrings and other ornaments while leaving her house Monday. Her body bore several injury marks. A deep wound was spotted on her upper neck and one of her ears was torn. SP Vinit Agrawal and SDPO Satyabrata Lenka rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.