Bhubaneswar: A retired accounts officer killed his wife with a kitchen knife and surrendered before police Wednesday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Priyambada Sarangi (54), and the accused is her 62-year-old husband, Debraj Sarangi.

The incident took place in Swasti Nagar here within the jurisdiction of the Airfield police station.

According to preliminary investigations, Debraj was suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney ailments and was under mental stress. He had suicidal thoughts and at times contemplated leaving home, a police officer said.

Due to these issues, he had disputes with his wife. Following a heated argument Wednesday morning, Debraj allegedly stabbed his wife to death with a kitchen knife and surrendered at the police station around 11.45 am, the officer, who is investigating the case, added.

The accused has been arrested and forwarded to the court, he informed.

Debraj’s daughter, who lodged the police complaint, said her father handed over some ornaments and money into her hands during the day. She was totally unaware of the incident till police informed her.