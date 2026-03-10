Bhubaneswar: A glimpse of a centuries-old communication tradition was witnessed in the modern digital era as the Odisha Police showcased its historic pigeon post service during the Nyaya Sanhita Exhibition at the IDCO Exhibition Ground in Unit III, Bhubaneswar.

As part of the demonstration Monday, 18 Belgian Homer pigeons were released in two groups from Bhubaneswar towards Cuttack. Each pigeon carried a small capsule tied to their legs containing messages, recreating the traditional ‘pigeon post’ system once used for communication.

The Belgian Homer pigeons possess a unique physical feature that enables them to navigate accurately over long distances. A natural iron structure in their beaks helps them detect the Earth’s magnetic fi eld, functioning like a natural compass and allowing them to locate their destination even from miles away. The Odisha Police pigeon service was established in 1946 after receiving around 200 pigeons from the American army.

Initially, the communication system was tested in the hilly areas of Koraput district and later expanded into a large network of more than 700 pigeons. The service played a crucial role during major disasters in the state. During the Banki floods of 1982 and the devastating super cyclone of 1999, when modern radio and telephone networks collapsed, pigeon post became the only means of communication with the outside world.

An interesting historical anecdote shared at the exhibition recalled that in April 1948, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru sent a letter from Sambalpur to Cuttack through this system. While Nehru’s car took nearly seven hours to reach Cuttack, the winged messenger delivered the message in just fi ve hours. These pigeons can fl y at speeds of nearly 55 kilometres per hour.

Even in the era of emails and instant messaging, the Odisha government has preserved this 70-year-old tradition as a living legacy. The pigeons are currently trained at the Police Training Centres in Cuttack and Angul, where the service operates under three categories—static (one-way), boomerang (two-way), and mobile.

The exhibition also paid tribute to 32 pigeons that were awarded medals for bravery during World War II and thousands of pigeons that assisted Odisha during times of crisis, honouring their unique contribution to communication history.

PNN