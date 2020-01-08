Lahore: Six more prosecution witnesses, including revenue officials, testified against Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his close aides for their involvement in terror-financing before an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan, a court official said Wednesday.

The anti-terrorism court Lahore indicted Saeed and his close aides – Hafiz Abdul Salam, Muhammad Ashraf and Zafar Iqbal – on terror- financing charges December 11.

“Some six more prosecution witnesses including the officials of the Punjab Government Revenue Department testified against Saeed and three other suspects in terror financing case before the Anti-Terrorism Court, Tuesday and Wednesday,” the official informed. He said the revenue officials also submitted the record of the Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) centres, seminaries and mosques in Lahore.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police also produced witnesses against Saeed and other who told the court about their collections of funds for terror-financing.

“There had been hours-long argument on the law of testimony and the counsel for the JuD leaders also cross examined the witnesses,” said the official.

The CTD had registered 23 FIRs against Saeed and his accomplices on the charges of terror-financing in different cities of Punjab province and arrested him July 17. He is held at the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

PTI