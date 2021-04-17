Bhubaneswar: Pipili Assembly constituency will face by-polls May 13, a source close to Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said Saturday.

An official notification in this context is expected Monday.

According to the source, the by-poll will be held May 13 and counting of votes will take place May 16. Only Congress will be allowed to announce a fresh candidate in the by-poll.

It may be mentioned here that the by-election, originally scheduled to be held April 17, was deferred following the death of Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj who died of COVID-19.

BJD has fielded Rudra Pratap Maharathy while Ashrit Pattnayak is contesting on BJP ticket for the by-poll. The by-election was necessitated after BJD legislator Pradeep Maharathy died last year.

PNN