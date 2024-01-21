Mumbai: As late actor Sushant Singh Rajput would have turned 38 Sunday, his then-girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty remembered him on his birth anniversary.

Sushant died by suicide in 2020 in his residence in Juhu.

Rhea took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of Sushant smiling.

The actress captioned it with a red heart emoji.

After the incident, Sushant’s father lodged a complaint against Rhea, accusing her of abetment of suicide. Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case related to Sushant.

Sushant started his acting career with ‘Pavitra Rishta’. He made his film debut with ‘Kai Po Che’. He gained major stardom with his performance in ‘MS Dhoni – The Untold Story’ and ‘Chhichhore’.

Sushant’s last film was ‘Dil Bechara’, which was released posthumously.

IANS