Mumbai: Jalebi actress Rhea Chakraborty’s tensions don’t seem to end any time soon. It seems Rhea’s upcoming days are to be full of troubles.

While the gorgeous beauty has been accused of killing Sushant Singh Rajput and a case has been filed against her in Bihar, latest reports suggest that producers have been firing her from movies that she had signed recently.

Reports suggest that producer-director Lom Harsh has removed her from his film.

According to media reports, Lom Harsh was planning to cast Rhea, but now she has been dropped after her name was linked in Sushant‘s case. The film was being planned since 2018.

“We were about to start our shoot this year but the pandemic happened, so it got delayed. Rhea was among those actors who were considered for the female lead of the yet-untitled film. We are completely done with pre-production work and planning to start shooting soon. She was being considered by the producers and the casting team. But after Sushant’s death and the current situation, we have decided not to cast her anymore in this film,” Lom Harsh told IANS.

Lom Harsh said, “We delayed the film and Rhea Chakraborty seems to be playing an important role in the controversy surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. So we have decided that we will not cast her.”

He explains his decision: “We are a country full of people with sentiments and religious values. Today the sentiments are with Sushant Singh Rajput. So I think we should respect the audience’s verdict. We don’t want to hurt anybody’s sentiment, especially his fans. That’s why we have decided not to cast her.”

Let us tell you that the body of Sushant was found in his house June 14. After this, his father had filed a case in Patna last month making serious allegations against Rhea. Rhea has filed two petitions in the Supreme Court against the case registered against him in Patna and the CBI investigation on which the court can give its verdict Wednesday.