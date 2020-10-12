Mumbai: The CBI is still questioning suspects in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. People who have claimed anything related to Sushant are being questioned. Recently, CBI questioned Rhea Chakraborthy’s neighbour Dimple Thawani, who said in an interview that she had seen Rhea and Sushant together on the evening of June 13, just a day before the actor died by suicide.

As per NDTV, Dimple changed her stand when she was asked to record a statement in front of CBI. She has failed to substantiate the claims before the Central Bureau of Investigation Sunday. Reportedly, CBI has warned Dimple on account of spreading false information.

According to reports, Dimple had reportedly said that she never saw the couple together and she overheard someone else who saw them together. When Dimple was asked if she will be able to identify the individual, she refused. Although, she did mention that she can’t name or identify the person because he/she is not comfortable in coming forward.

Hearing these replies of the woman, the CBI warned and said that making such confusing statements is wrong.

Rhea was arrested in September on the grounds of a drug trial. Enforcement Directorate and CBI also questioned her over money laundering and over allegations of abetment of suicide.

A few days ago, she got bail from the Bombay High Court. However, Rhea’s brother Showik is still in jail.