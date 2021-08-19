Mumbai: Actors Richa Chadha and Ronit Boseroy Thursday unveiled the teaser of their latest Voot Select drama series Candy.

Scheduled to premiere in September, the series is directed by Ashish R Shukla.

Candy features the “Udaan” actor as a teacher while Chadha plays the role of a police officer.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Chadha wrote, “The secret’s in the candy. It’s time to #UnwrapTheSin with #CandyOnVootSelect, our newest web-series: stay tuned. @RonitBoseRoy @manurishichadha @VootSelect @OptimystixMedia”

Boseroy also took to Instagram and posted the show’s teaser.

“Rudrakund ke sheher mein, jo dikhta hai wo hota nahin. It’s time to #UnwrapTheSin with #CandyOnVootSelect, our newest web-series: stay tuned,” his post read.

The drama series is being touted as an “amalgamation of suspense, fear, hope, politics, ambition, murder mystery and a lot more”, according to a press release from Voot.

Candy is produced by Optimystix Entertainment.

PTI