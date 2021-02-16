Mumbai: American pop singer Rihanna’s tweet in favour of ongoing farmers’s protest created ruckus in the country. This tweet was retweeted by many celebs including Swara Bhaskar, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal and many others.

However, actress Kangana Ranaut slammed the singer. Even, Kangana called Rihanna a fool.

After this, many celebs in the country opposed Rihanna and advised her not to speak on India’s internal matter. While, the incident is still making headlines, Rihanna has created another controversy. Rihanna has reportedly instigated crores of people who believe in Hinduism.

Outrage sparked on social media after she shared one of her topless photos with fans on social media. In this topless photo, she is wearing the necklace of Lord Ganesha.

Rihanna can be seen wearing pink night shorts. She is wearing a diamond bracelet, neckpiece and big earrings. Twitter users very soon noticed the Ganpati pendant on her necklace.

Seeing the Ganesh pendants on the topless body, people who believe in Hinduism are criticizing Rihanna on social media platforms.

One user wrote, “Super offensive wearing Ganesha like that. My first god, a holy sentiment to millions of people celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi every year. Sorry RiRi, you disappointed me and others.”

Super offensive wearing Ganesha like that. My first god, a holy sentiment to millions of people celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi every year. Sorry RiRi, you disappointed me and others. — daakkuuu (@Presenjeet26) February 15, 2021

Another one wrote, “can y’all please stop using our culture and religion as aesthetics I’m tired of this shit”

can y'all please stop using our culture and religion as aesthetics I'm tired of this shit — prags | Devshu day!!!! (@Iostinexile) February 16, 2021

Here are few more tweets

This is really disrespectful to our religion pic.twitter.com/veEmo325aP — ᴮᴱsope's daughter⁷⁴(Rik's♡)#HOBIUARY misses Rik 🙁 (@Cyphers_Ego7) February 16, 2021