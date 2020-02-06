New Delhi: Kirk Douglas, one of the great Hollywood leading men whose off-screen life was nearly as colourful as his on-screen exploits in movies like Spartacus and Champion, is no more. Douglas was 103.

The news of his death Wednesday was confirmed by his son, actor Michael Douglas, who took to Instagram to write a heartfelt note for his late father.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in setting a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk’s life was well-lived, and he leaves a legacy in the film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” Michael said.

As the news became public, fans took to Twitter to mourn the death of their dear star.

Hollywood producer and actor Rob Reiner wrote: “Kirk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family.”

A user tweeted: “Wow. 103! #KirkDouglas showed us all how to do it. God bless you, “Spartacus”. Rest easy now. What a life you lived!”

Another said: “Kirk Douglas, one of the true greats of the silver screen, with a career that spanned over seven decades, has died aged 103. R.I.P. sir.”

A fan gushed: “#KirkDouglas an incredible actor and a Mensch have embarked on his eternal sleep. Thank you for the wonderful memories of the many movies you acted in.”

“Rest In Peace Kirk. Thank you for so much movie magic and making a “Spartacus” of us all,” read one post.

IANS