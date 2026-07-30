Chennai: The makers of director Raja Karuppasamy’s upcoming Tamil rural comedy entertainer, Modha Rathiri, featuring actors Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar in the lead, have now announced that their film will hit screens worldwide August 21 this year.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Modha Rathiri will revolve around an ordinary village wedding that turns into an extraordinary rollercoaster of hilarious misunderstandings, unexpected twists and heartwarming emotions.

Set entirely over the course of a single night, the film, sources say, will keep the laughs coming as one surprise leads to another. Rishikanth is debuting as hero through this film while actress Anishma Anilkumar, who won appreciation for her outstanding performance in Sirai and Youth, is playing the film’s female lead.

Producer Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers says, “The very first narration made us laugh, smile and imagine how audiences would react inside a theatre. That’s when we knew this story deserved to be made. Modha Rathiri has everything we enjoy as movie lovers: humour, emotions, relatable characters and endless entertainment. Raja Karuppasamy has brought that energy beautifully onto the screen & our entire cast and crew have worked with incredible passion to complete the film on schedule. We are excited to bring this entertainer to audiences worldwide August 21, and we hope theatres are filled with laughter from beginning to end.”

Director Raja Karuppasamy says, “I couldn’t have asked for a better beginning to my journey as a filmmaker. My heartfelt thanks to producers Naveen Yerneni sir and Y. Ravi Shankar sir for believing in me and trusting this story.

Every actor, every technician and every member of our crew became part of this journey with complete dedication.

More than anything else, I hope audiences walk out of theatres smiling, laughing and talking about these characters long after the film ends.”

Apart from Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar, the film also features actors Chetan, A. Venkatesh, Bucks, Abdool Lee, Shelly Kishore, Sangeetha Balan, Banupriya, Sumithra Devi L., Varshini Karmegham, Karthikeyan, Velan, and Kowshik Kabilan among others.

The technical crew comprises Surendran Paranjothi as cinematographer, Ashok Arjunan as editor, and Bharath Sankar composing the music. Poornima Ramaswamy has designed the costumes, while Art direction has been taken care of by A. Balumahendra.