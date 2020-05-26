Mumbai: On the 75th birth anniversary of late politician Vilasrao Deshmukh, his son Riteish Deshmukh posted a special video on social media.

In the video, the actor is seen putting his hand through the sleeves of his father’s outfit. He also hugged his father’s kurta.

“Happy Birthday PAPPA… Miss you everyday!! #vilasraodeshmukh75,” Riteish wrote.

Genelia D’Souza too took to social media to remember her father-in-law.

She posted a picture of Vilasrao’s statue.

“Riaan’s teacher asked him ‘What are you most proud of’ .. His answer was ‘My Ajoba’.. You are our pride Pappa.. We feel your presence everyday and know that you are looking after us wherever you are..You live in us and we celebrate you every single day. Happy Birthday Pappa,” Genelia captioned the image.

Vilasrao Deshmukh, who served two terms as the Chief Minister of the state of Maharashtra, died due to multiple organ failure in 2012.