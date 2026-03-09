Jamankira/Keonjhar/Jatni/Rajgangpur: As many as eight persons, including a toddler, were killed in separate incidents of road mishaps in Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Khurda and Sundargarh districts Monday.

In the first incident, three youths were killed after a truck collided head-on with their motorcycle near Dimirimunda Chhak under Badrama panchayat on NH-53 in Sambalpur district Monday.

The deceased were identified as Ranbrit Singh, 21, of Bishalpali village under Badrama panchayat, and Bulu Rana, 20, and Sujit Langa, 17, both from Kulundi panchayat.

In the second case, a man and his 3-year-old son were killed while his wife sustained critical injuries after their motorcycle rammed into the rear of a parked truck on National Highway 49 near Tentuli village under Sadar police limits in Keonjhar district Monday afternoon.

The deceased were Noor Salim, 35, and his son, Md Sama, 3, both residents of Tentuli village. Salim’s wife, Akbari Begum, sustained critical injuries.

According to reports, Salim was travelling with his wife and son on a motorcycle to visit relatives in Deogarh. Shortly after leaving home, the bike reportedly lost balance and crashed into the rear of a truck parked along the roadside. Salim and his son died on the spot.

A woman was killed and four others sustained critical injuries after a car crashed into an auto rickshaw near the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) on National Highway-16 in Jatni of Khurda district Monday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Sanju Behera of the Banki area in Cuttack district.

A biker was killed and his friend on the pillion sustained critical injuries after their motorcycle rammed into a divider on State Highway-10 near Jhagarpur in Rajgangpur of Sundargarh district. The deceased was identified as Lara Minz, 22, of the Tileimal area in Rajgangpur.