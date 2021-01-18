Bhubaneswar: The traffic unit of Commissionerate Police Monday organised various programmes to create public awareness in the twin cities on the occasion of the commencement of National Road Safety Month between January 18 and February 17, 2020.

The Commissioner of Police, Sudhanshu Sarangi, flagged off various awareness drives including the all-women bike rallies in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarangi said, “We used to observe Road Safety Week every year. However, the central government and all the state governments realised that despite stringent traffic and hefty fine amounts, people are not willingly obeying the rules. So, efforts will be made to reach the maximum number of people to bring awareness in the month-long drive.”

Sarangi also stated that it is impossible to implement any law strictly to secure the safety of people without adequate public awareness in a democratic country. The police will focus on bike riders who outnumber others in the number of road fatalities in the country.

“We will have a specific theme everyday and various social and voluntary organisations have been allotted a day and particular theme to organise various awareness programmes with the help of police officials on the scheduled day.