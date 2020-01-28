Puri: Hundreds of locals and shopkeepers who are likely to be displaced for construction of a rail over-bridge (ROB) at Siddha Mahaveer level crossing on Puri-Konark National Highway here Tuesday approached the district administration seeking proper rehabilitation and financial assistance.

They also submitted a memorandum to Additional Collector Pradeep Kumar Sahu, sources said.

The memorandum claimed that hundreds of locals and shopkeepers would be displaced for construction of the ROB at Siddha Mahaveer. “The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has started land measurement for the ROB project. Hundreds of shopkeepers as well as local residents would be evicted for the project. The administration should take steps to rehabilitate these shopkeepers and safeguard their livelihood,” said a local of Siddha Mahaveer.

The aggrieved shopkeepers also urged the district administration to hold discussions with them before initiating any process to acquire land for the ROB project.

“The additional collector has promised us to discuss the issue with the collector,” said Rabindra Behera, a shopkeeper.

Officials of the NHAI, SM Consultancy and Competent Authority of Land Acquisition have initiated land measurement for the ROB project a few days ago.

NHAI sources said that at least 2.66 acre land would be acquired for the ROB project.

“The length of the ROB would be around 900 metres. We would acquire 80-ft wide land on both sides of the road for construction of the ROB. The width of the bridge would be 40 ft. The remaining 40-ft land would be left for service roads, utility poles and water supply pipes,” said an NHAI official.

It is worth mentioning here that the residents of Puri city have been demanding construction of a ROB at Siddha Mahaveer Level Crossing for last two decades.

According to the locals, the railway authorities usually shut the level crossing gates once in every 15 minutes to facilitate rail traffic. As a result, commuters and locals are being forced to wait for a long time at the level crossing.