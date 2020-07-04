Bhubaneswar: Making a mockery of security arrangement by Commissionerate Police on the first day of the weekend shutdown this month, bike-borne miscreants, Saturday, targeted two commuters including a woman government official in Nayapalli area here.

According to sources, Ritarani Patnaik, an employee of Forest department, was on her way to the office at Sahid Nagar for some urgent official work as per the instructions of the District Forest Officer (DFO). The miscreants who were waiting for an opportunity on the flyover followed Patnaik after she passed by them near Baramunda bust stand.

The miscreants snatched away the vanity bag of Patnaik after hitting her near Jayadev Vihar Square. However, she managed to keep her balance on the two-wheeler after she was hit by the miscreants.

The bag contained her mobile phone worth over Rs 20,000, Rs 5,000 in cash and some important official documents. On being informed, the cops on duty at Jaydev Vihar took a scared Patnaik to Nayapalli police station where she lodged a complaint in this regard.

In another incident, Nayapalli police managed to capture two other snatchers from Salia Sahi under the police station after a long chase. Sources claimed that some alert locals called the police when two bike-borne miscreants were trying to snatch the gold chain of a lady near Hotel Mayfair.

Cops from Nayapalli police station in three PCR vans soon rushed to the spot but they succeeded in giving police a slip. However, the police officials arrested the snatchers after chasing them at Nialchakra Nagar slum in Salia Sahi area.

History-sheeters nabbed

On the other hand, Commissionerate Police, Saturday, arrested three members of a looters’ gang who were involved in several incidents of snatching and burglary at Mancheswar, Laxmisagar and Badagada area in the city.

The accused have also confessed to have committed 11 burglaries that include seven in Mancheswar, two each in Laxmisagar and Badagada areas.

Besides, they were involved in more than 20 cases earlier.

The cops seized a gold bracelet weighing 20.60 gm, six gold chains, 2 pairs of gold earrings, three gold rings, two pair of silver anklets, other valuable ornaments used by Odissi dancers from their possession.