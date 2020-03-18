Bhubaneswar: Following the steps of Kerala government, city-based robot restaurant, Robochef, has deployed its two robots, Champa and Chameli, to greet and serve customers by distributing handwash and sanitizers.

The robot restaurant, which was inaugurated in October last year near Infocity area here, is also spreading awareness and providing answers about coronavirus through its two robots.

Owner Jeet Basa said, “As we all know about the deadly spread of the coronavirus, we made it our top priority to keep our kitchen, equipments and restaurant clean and hygienic so that our patrons don’t need to worry while dining here. We have installed and programmed messages in the robots regarding the highly-contagious virus in the robots so that they can spread the message to the public.”

Earlier, amid the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the Kerala government came up with a unique way to deal with sanitization. The government has deployed computer-programmed robots to distribute sanitizers and spread awareness about the pandemic.

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), which is the government nodal agency for entrepreneurship and incubation activities, has launched two robots to spread awareness about the virus.

The Bhubaneswar-based robot-assisted restaurant deployed two Robochefs named ‘Champa’ and ‘Chameli’. The robots were manufactured by a Jaipur-based company. The restaurant is probably the first non-chain outlet to deploy such robots to serve food. These are equipped with a voice operating system to greet customers.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) had released mandatory standard operating procedure (SOP) for restaurants along with hotels, religious institutions, shopping malls, daily markets and corporate sectors to deal with the spread of the virus.

For restaurants, the SOP suggested that owners should ensure cleanliness and disinfect frequently touched surfaces using cleaning solutions.

Chefs and people involved in food preparation shall specifically ensure utmost hygiene in the food preparation areas. Used plates, glasses and cutlery should be rigorously washed after every use. The owners shall ensure maintaining a safe distance and dissuade customers with flu-like symptoms from entering their premises.