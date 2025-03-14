Amritsar: Five people were injured when they were attacked by a rod-wielding man in the Golden Temple complex in Punjab’s holy city of Amritsar, police said, adding the assailant was later arrested and the situation was under control.

Panic gripped as the assailant began the attack near the community kitchen (Guru Ram Das langar) where many devotees and locals were present.

The injured comprised two sewadars (volunteers) of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

One of the injured has been admitted to the Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Amritsar.

Police have arrested the assailant and his accomplice after they were overpowered by people on the spot. The police said the accused surveyed the crime scene before the attack. “The second accused allegedly conducted recce along with the one who attacked devotees,” a police officer told the media.

The prime accused went out, came back armed with an iron rod and attacked the SGPC staff and the devotees who tried to intervene. Four people, including the two SGPC sewadars, were injured.

Station House Officer Sarmel Singh said the accused was identified as Zulfan of Haryana. He said he was also injured in the incident. An investigation was on to find the motive behind the crime.

Police said that there was no need to panic.

The incident sparked outrage among the Sikh community. The SGPC, considered the ‘Mini Parliament’ of the religion, has filed a police complaint against the assailant.

The incident has also raised concerns about the security of devotees.

Earlier, a man had opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal at the entrance of the Golden Temple in December last year.

The assailant, later identified as Narayan Singh Chaura, was taken into custody after being overpowered by one of the security men of Badal.