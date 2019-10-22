Tennis legend Roger Federer is not surprised at all at not being invited to close friend and rival Rafael Nadal’s marriage ceremony. The Spaniard tied the knot Sunday with long-time girlfriend and childhood sweetheart Maria Francisca Perello. Those who have followed Rafa Nadal’s career must have seen Maria Francisca Perello many times in the player’s box at various Grand Slam tournaments.

Even though their on-court rivalry is fierce, the friendship and bonding Nadal and Federer share off court is equally talked about too. So naturally, Federer who is currently playing a tournament in Basel was asked whether Nadal had sent him an invitation for the wedding.

Federer said that Nadal did not, but he has not surprised by the development. “I was not invited, and I did not expect it,” Federer was quoted as saying by a sports website.

“That’s not a problem at all. I congratulated him on his wedding day, and I did not expect him to reply. I knew he had better things to do. Like celebrating it in a big way. I will be happy to see him and ask him how it went,” said Federer, winner of 20 Grand Slams, added.

The Swiss great also informed that even if he had been invited to attend the wedding he would not have made it because he had prior commitments. “I couldn’t have gone… you know how our commitments and schedules are,” Federer said. “I am sure Nadal will throw a party for us all when we meet.”

The wedding was attended by Nadal’s compatriot tennis stars Carlos Moya, David Ferrer, and Feliciano Lopez. Former King of Spain Juan Carlos I was also in attendance.

Agencies