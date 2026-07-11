New Delhi: Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has lauded Rohit Sharma’s leadership during some of the team’s most difficult moments, saying the India captain’s willingness to shoulder responsibility and his ability to build trust through honest communication helped hold the dressing room together after painful defeats.

Reflecting on his time with the national side, Nayar recalled how Rohit’s empathy, accountability, and player-first approach eased pressure on teammates and fostered confidence, even when results did not go India’s way. He also said that one of Rohit’s defining qualities as captain was his instinct to protect the dressing room after defeats, choosing to absorb criticism himself rather than shift blame onto individuals.

“We had Rohit Sharma as captain, and I remember him coming out after the Mumbai Test and saying in the press conference, ‘It’s okay. We’ve won so many series, we’ve lost this one, and I’ll take responsibility for it.’ That’s who Rohit was. There was always that side of him that could lighten the mood and make sure the team was okay,” Nayar told JioStar.

“Of course, whenever India loses, it hurts everyone. But the one thing he did exceptionally well was look after his players. He would think about who had been affected the most, who hadn’t scored runs, and how he could make them feel better. The quality I admired most about Rohit was that he always took responsibility. He would never come out and blame anyone by saying, ‘You did this’ or ‘You did that.’ Instead, he would put his hand up and say, ‘I failed.’ You would never hear him making excuses or throwing someone under the bus,” he added.

According to Nayar, Rohit’s influence extended well beyond tactical decisions on the field. He credited the skipper’s direct communication and genuine concern for his teammates as the foundation of the trust he enjoyed within the dressing room.

“I remember the Sydney Test when Rohit didn’t play. He still came out, gave the interview, and said exactly what he had to say. He never sugar-coated anything. That’s why the team trusted him. Ask any young cricketer, even today, and they’ll speak very fondly about Rohit Sharma’s captaincy.

“They’ll tell you that even when he scolded them, they took it seriously because they knew it came from a place of trust and genuine care. As a captain, his communication was exceptional. Sanju Samson spoke about it too after he was left out of the T20 World Cup final in Barbados. Even though Sanju wasn’t playing, Rohit made sure he spoke to him before the toss because he was concerned about how he was feeling. Those difficult phases were a little easier because Rohit Sharma was around,” Nayar stated.