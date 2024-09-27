Bhubaneswar: The Indian Railways, particularly the East Coast Railway (ECoR) actively takes steps to attract tourists, positioning itself as a major driving force behind the promotion of tourism in Odisha. On World Tourism Day, it is essential to recognise the role of railways in providing memorable travel experience, offering an extensive network that connects the country’s cultural, historical, and natural heritage. The ECoR zone, headquartered in Bhubaneswar, has actively contributed to the development of tourism by providing seamless connectivity to some of the most visited tourist destinations in Eastern India. Covering parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, this zone facilitates travel to several iconic tourist spots, from beaches, lake and temples to wildlife sanctuaries and cultural festivals. ECoR operates several special trains designed to enhance the tourism experience.

These include trains to pilgrimage centers like Puri, which is home to the world-famous Jagannath Temple and the annual Rath Yatra, a significant cultural and religious event that draws millions of devotees and tourists from across the globe. Special trains are also operated during the Rath Yatra to accommodate the influx of tourists, ensuring a smooth and comfortable travel experience. A major leap towards premium travel and tourism is the introduction of six Vande Bharat Express trains in the ECoR zone.

Known for their high-speed, world-class facilities, and superior comfort, the semi-high-speed trains are revolutionising travel in the region. The Vande Bharat Express connects major cities and tourist destinations, promoting easier and faster access for tourists. With reduced travel time and luxury onboard experiences, these trains are attracting a new wave of tourists, enabling them to explore the cultural and natural beauty of the region in comfort and style. Whether it’s a visit to the state’s famous temples, beaches, or scenic landscapes, the Vande Bharat Express has made it easier for tourists to plan day trips and extended stays.

Additionally, the zone operates trains connecting different parts of the country during festive seasons. ECoR zone contributes significantly to the overall tourism landscape through its connectivity to the Eastern Ghats, Hirakud Reservoir and Rengali Dam which offer scenic views and tranquil surroundings. Train journeys through these areas provide tourists with breathtaking glimpses of nature, making the travel experience itself a memorable part of the trip.

ECoR plays a crucial role in promoting Odishas rich cultural heritage. The state is known for its ancient temples, including the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, and the rock-cut caves at Khandagiri and Udayagiri and Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur. The railway zone also serves as a gateway to Chilika Lake, Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon, known for its biodiversity and scenic beauty, attracting tourists and bird watchers from around the world. In addition to its operational role, ECoR is also committed to preserving and promoting railway heritage. Waltair Division, a part of the East Coast Railway, is known for its historical significance in Indian Railways development.

Rail Museums in Bhubaneswar is showcasing the rich history of railways in the region, highlighting the evolution of rail technology and its role in India’s socio-economic growth. ECoR has also taken significant steps to promote eco-tourism and sustainable travel. The railway zone has embraced the Indian Railways initiatives towards achieving greener and cleaner rail travel. The promotion of eco-friendly initiatives such as the electrification of rail routes, plastic-free stations, and the use of bio-toilets aligns with the growing demand for sustainable tourism options.

