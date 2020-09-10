Bhubaneswar: The state Women and Child Development department has said that role of men in parenting and community care increased multifold during the COVID-19 outbreak after the department’s intervention.

The department said that increased participation of men in pre-natal, anti-natal and maternal cares was seen in COVID times.

Women and Child Development secretary Anu Garg said, “Both father and mother have significant roles to play in the upbringing of children. What could be observed as a positive change is that more and more men are now taking a proactive role in ensuring effective health care, nutrition for the women and children of the family.”

She also added, “Due to increased contribution of men, the burden of household chores on women has reduced, resulting in enhanced family bonding.”

The department said that it started its campaign of bringing men into the mainstream of parenting during the last few months and it also reportedly bore fruits too.

“This positive change can be established by numerous positive stories that have been pouring in from communities across the state. Active involvement and participation of men has been immensely visible throughout. ‘Ghare Ghare Arunima’ or Odisha’s preschool education at home is one classical area which has seen the greatest engagement of fathers in supporting their children learn and play,” the department said in a statement.

It also added, “Anganwadi workers too have endorsed the fact that men have been taking keen interest in participating during counselling sessions and have shown their eagerness to learn about health, nutrition, sanitation and care of women & children. Their support for developing ‘Mo Upakari Bagicha’ or nutri-gardens too is undeniable.”

The department said that during the recent floods the department also saw increased role of men in carrying out important works like distribution of ration, contacting Anganwadi workers and others for the kids as well.