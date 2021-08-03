Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Bhubaneswar has arrested chit fund company Rose Valley’s Odisha regional manager Bikramjit Bhowmik from East Midnapur area in West Bengal.

EOW arrested Bhowmik August 2 in connection with EOW PS Case No. 15 of 2013 registered against Rose Valley Group of Chit-fund companies. He was produced before the CJM, Tamluk Tuesday and will be produced before the court of OPID Balasore Wednesday. He is being brought to Odisha on transit remand, EOW said.

A case (Soro, Balasore PS Case No. 182 dt. 10.05.2013 U/s 420/120 B/34 IPC r/w 4, 5&6 of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act 1978) was earlier registered against the chairman, directors and officials of Rose Valley Group of Company for collecting public deposits to the tune of crores of rupees.

The EOW, CID, CB, Bhubaneswar took charge of the investigation of the case by registering EOW PS FIR No. 15 of 2013 May 28, 2013.

During investigation, the sleuths came to know that the accused persons had collected several crores of rupees from many investors of Odisha, promising them high rate of interest. The company registered with ROC, Kolkata duped the investors to the tune of Rs 2.82 crore.

Bhowmik was the regional manager of the Rose Valley Group of companies for Odisha Region. He had gone underground since registration of the case, evading police arrest.

Earlier in this case, accused persons namely, Gouatam Kundu and Sibamoy Dutta, the Chairman and Managing Director of the chit fund company have been under investigation. Besides, Badal Chandra Kar, who was the Branch Manager of Soro Branch of the company, has also been arrested.

Bank balance to the tune of more than Rs 83 crores as well as land and building having market value of more than Rs 11 crores in the name of Rose Valley Group of Companies have also been attached under the provision of section 3 of OPID Act, 2011.

Earlier, EOW Bhubaneswar filed four chargesheets in this case against the arrested accused as well as the company. The cases are subjudice in the court of presiding officer under OPID Act, Balasore, it was learnt.

PNN