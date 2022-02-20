Sundargarh/Rourkela: Rourkela Smart City Limited was felicitated by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for submitting and presenting Energy Compact to United Nation High-Level Dialogue on Energy-2021 and contributing to India’s Energy Transition.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India organised ‘New Frontiers: A programme on Renewable Energy’ as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations February 16, 2022 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Smart City Rourkela submitted Energy Compact to the United Nations Organisation with a target of achieving 30% of its energy needs through clean energy sources by 2030 with ‘Solarising Rourkela initiative’.

Energy Compacts are voluntary commitments of action, with specific targets and timelines to drive the progress on the achievement of SDG7, to accelerate action for clean, affordable energy for all. Submission of energy compacts is open to all relevant stakeholders including member states and non-state actors, such as companies, regional/local governments, NGOs and others.

In January 2021, India was selected as a Global Champion for Energy Transition for the United Nations High-Level Dialogue on Energy. As a part of the dialogue, twenty-two compacts were submitted from India by PSUs, corporates and smart cities in addition to the national compact submitted by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India for energy access, transition and efficiency to the United Nations.

Dr Subhankar Mohapatra, CEO Rourkela Smart City Limited received the token of appreciation from Shri Raj Kumar Singh, Hon’ble Union Cabinet Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, India and Shri Bhagwanth Khuba, Hon’ble Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy & Chemical and Fertilisers, India. Shri Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable energy, Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power, Shri Dinesh D Jagdale Joint Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Dr Arunabha Ghosh, Founder-CEO, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) were also present in the program.

The event was attended by more than 300 participants including officers of the Government of India, CEOs, CMDs and representatives of public and private sector firms; and students from major universities/colleges of Delhi. Ambassadors and senior representatives of Embassies of several partner countries and high-level functionaries of the Government of India also graced the event.

PNN