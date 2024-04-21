New Delhi: Delhi Minister Atishi accompanied by scores of AAP workers carrying insulin assembled outside the Tihar Jail in west Delhi Sunday, claiming that jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s blood sugar levels had soared past the 300 mark.

“We are here representing AAP workers and the residents of Delhi, bringing insulin. The Tihar administration had ceased providing insulin on orders from the BJP. Kejriwal used to require 54 units of insulin. His blood sugar level has remained at 300 for the past 10 days. Such elevated levels necessitate insulin,” said Atishi.

“PM Narendra Modi and the BJP harbour animosity towards Kejriwal and are risking his life. Such high sugar levels can have life-threatening consequences,” she said, adding, “We are present here to deliver the insulin to the Tihar administration.”

Earlier, the Tihal Jail administration claimed in a report submitted to Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena that CM Kejriwal was on insulin for the past few years which he stopped a few months ago after consulting a doctor in Telangana, and at the time of his arrest he was taking only a basic anti-diabetes oral medicine named Metformin.

The report, citing medical records from the RML Hospital in the national capital, claimed that CM Kejriwal has neither been advised any insulin nor any requirement of insulin indicated in his case, adding that the Chief Minister is on anti-diabetes oral medicine.

CM Kejriwal, who was arrested March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise policy scam, is lodged in Jail No. 2. He is under judicial custody till April 23.

April 18, L-G Saxena directed the DG Prisons to submit a factual and comprehensive report within 24 hours after AAP leader Atishi alleged that CM Kejriwal’s sugar levels had risen significantly after the jail authorities failed to provide him with insulin despite repeated requests.

The same day, the ED told a Delhi court that CM Kejriwal was deliberately eating mangoes and other high-carb food to raise his blood sugar level to build a case for his bail.

IANS