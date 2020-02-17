Balasore: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) team arrested three members of a gang who were involved in looting passengers in trains. The gang was about to carry out another loot on the Patna-Ernakulam Express when they were arrested by the RPF at Jaleswar station in Balasore district.

Even though the identities of the looters are yet to be ascertained, sources said two of the three were from Kharagpur while the third one is a native of Jaleswar. Earlier, the RPF personnel conducted a search at the Jaleswar station following which they came to know that members of the gang will try to loot passengers travelling in the Patna-Ernakulam Express.

They laid a trap and apprehended three members of the gang. The RPF team seized Rs 2,000, a knife, a machete and six cell phones from the accused.

