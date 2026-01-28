Bhubaneswar: Two youths were arrested after an RPF squad canine detected 13 kg of ganja in their bags at Bhubaneswar railway station Tuesday morning, police said.

The accused have been identified as Sahazad Gujjar (24) and Moshin Gujjar (20), both residents of Haryana.

According to police, the Bhubaneswar Railway Protection Force (RPF), along with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and a canine named ‘Max’ from the dog squad, were conducting routine patrolling at the railway station Tuesday morning.

The canine stopped and sniffed a bag carried by Sahazad and Moshin, then started barking, which immediately raised the police’s suspicion.

Acting on this, the officers conducted a thorough search of the bag and discovered 13 kg of ganja, following which the duo was arrested on the spot.

“The duo was travelling from Bhubaneswar to Delhi when our canine detected the ganja in their bag,” said Bhubaneswar RPF station IIC Amaresh Behera.

“Our specially trained canine squad plays a crucial role in identifying contraband and supporting us during routine patrolling as well as targeted operations, helping ensure the safety and security of passengers and railway premises,” he said.

Further investigation into the case is currently underway to identify any possible links or accomplices.