Rourkela: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Rourkela arrested a conman from Rourkela Railway Station Monday for impersonating as an RPF sub-inspector and defrauding women financially after allegedly tricking them into romantic relationships and winning their confidence.

The arrested person was identified as Sadashiv Kadam, 29, a resident of Potra in Telangana. Impersonating as an SI of RPF on his Instagram handle, Kadam had established romantic relationships with 10-12 women.

Later, he allegedly tricked the gullible women into paying him money giving them false promises of marriage. A woman constable of the RPF station unit received a complaint in this regard Sunday and soon passed the case to her superiors.

The RPF came to know that the person was at Rourkela Railway Station. The RPF’s station team and CIB from Chakradharpur conducted a joint action and finally spotted Sadashiv standing at the entrance of the station Monday afternoon through CCTV.

Soon, they pounced on him and after finishing the initial enquiry handed him over to GRP Rourkela for further enquiry.

Speaking about the arrest, SDPO, GRP Rourkela, Prakash James Toppo said, “He has been involved in such crimes for the last couple of years and has many complaints registered against him.”

A case was registered in the Rourkela GRP after a written complaint and he was forwarded to the court Monday after his arrest, he added.

PNN