Kolkata: Ahead of the country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train’s launch, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has written a letter to the Officer-in-Charge (IC) of Kaliachak Police Station in Malda, expressing apprehension about the possible attack on the train with stones.

Friday afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train from Malda Town Railway Station.

Before that, Intelligence reports have indicated a potential attack. It is learnt that the letter sent by the RPF to the IC of Kaliachak Police Station expresses concerns that after the Vande Bharat Sleeper train departs, it might be targeted with stones, and black flags might be shown against the Prime Minister.

The police have been instructed to make appropriate security arrangements so that the incident does not take place.

The letter from the RPF mentions that a person named Subodh Kumar Sau informed them via email that some miscreants were conspiring to throw stones at the first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train and show black flags.

It is feared that stones might be thrown at the train at Jamirghata, Khaltipur, Chamgram, Shankhpara, New Farakka, Ballalpur, Dhulian, Basudevpur and Tildanga stations after it leaves Malda station.

Black flags might also be displayed. Therefore, the Kaliachak police have been asked to ensure adequate police security at these stations. They have been instructed to ensure that the law and order situation does not deteriorate in any way.

Incidentally, there have been several incidents of stones being thrown at the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express in the past. The railways had taken strict action in those cases.

This time, to ensure that no untoward incident occurs involving the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, the RPF has pre-emptively written to the IC of Kaliachak Police Station.

Friday, the Prime Minister will travel to Malda Town Railway Station to flag off India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train connecting Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) at around 12.45 pm.

He will also virtually launch the Guwahati–Howrah return service. The introduction of the Vande Bharat Sleeper marks a significant step for Indian Railways, bringing premium overnight travel to routes linking eastern and north-eastern India.

The 16-coach train, to be operated and maintained by the Northeast Frontier Railway zone, will feature 11 AC 3-tier coaches, four AC 2-tier coaches and one AC First Class coach.