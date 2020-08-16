Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das Sunday said that the state has witnessed investment to the tune of `12,000 crore during the lockdown period and has been doing well in several sectors despite hurdles.

Das was speaking at a webinar organised by the BJD Youth Wing. He claimed that the health indicators of COVID-19 in Odisha had been the best in the country.

He said, “During the lockdown we have received investment worth `12,000 crore. After Maharashtra we are second in this aspect. We have seen progress even in the agriculture sector. In the whole country, the agriculture growth rate is 2.8 per cent but in Odisha it is 7.6 per cent.”

The minister also added, “Our fight against COVID-19 is a long one. The mortality rate of the virus is low in the country and within the country the lowest mortality rate is in the state. This shows the state government’s good COVID management,”

The minister said that the state government performed well during the lockdown and migrant crisis as it ensured quarantine centres in each panchayat and took care of the food and livelihood issues of the people. Das further said that the laws enacted by the state government during lockdown and COVID outbreak definitely helped us to reduce transmission of the virus and better monitor the whole COVID crisis.

In a video message in the webinar, the CM also said that Odisha has been the frontrunner in fight against COVID-19. He said, “Odisha has the highest rate of recovery and lowest rate of deaths for the COVID epidemic. I want the active participation of all the youths for their fight against COVID-19.”

BJP leader Pranab Prakash Das said that the state provided hand holding support to the COVID Warriors in the state. He appreciated the Chief Minister’s efforts in coming up with COVID Hospitals for better management of the pandemic, besides creating other infrastructure.