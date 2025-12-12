New Delhi: The Central government has approved over Rs 199 crore for developing tourism infrastructure in the Hirakud and Satkosia regions of Odisha, with Rs 131.92 crore already released to the state.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared this in the Rajya Sabha Thursday, highlighting the government’s commitment to boosting tourism in these picturesque regions. In response to a non-starred question in the Upper House, Shekhawat stated that the Centre had allocated Rs 99.20 crore for Hirakud and Rs 99.99 crore for Satkosia under the 2024-25 financial plan. The funds are intended to enhance infrastructure, provide improved amenities, and promote the distinctive natural and cultural heritage of these areas.

Earlier, the Forest Department’s wildlife wing submitted a proposal for an eco-tourism project in the Satkosia Tiger Reserve, with an estimated outlay of Rs 99 crore. The plan closely follows the Rs 71.19 crore eco-tourism initiatives recently approved for the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, being implemented by the Odisha government. The Satkosia project is also being proposed under the Ministry of Tourism’s Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme. The Satkosia Tiger Reserve, Odisha’s second tiger reserve, is a crucial wildlife conservation habitat. The project aims to develop sustainable tourism opportunities—such as nature trails, wildlife safaris, and river cruises—while ensuring minimal impact on the ecosystem.

Union Minister Shekhawat noted that while state governments have the primary responsibility for tourism development, the Central government provides substantial support through schemes such as the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD), and Central Assistance for Tourism Infrastructure Development (CATID).

These initiatives have been instrumental in funding infrastructure projects across Odisha, including in Hirakud and Satkosia. With these initiatives, Odisha aims to boost its tourism sector by generating employment, supporting local businesses, and promoting eco-friendly, sustainable tourism.