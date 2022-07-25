Paralakhemundi: The state government will carry out renovation works in the landslidehit Jangaritul and Bangadisingh villages of B Kalakat panchayat under Gumma block in Gajapati district. It may be noted here that the two villages suffered massive damage due to landslide following torrential rains a few days ago. The district administration is now on its toes to carry out restoration work in both the villages. An estimated Rs 1 crore will be spent for various projects in these villages.

PD (DRDA) Romanchal Khamari, zilla parishad chairperson Gabara Tirupati Rao, block chairperson Sunemi Mandal, BDO Bhaskar Chandra Sahu and MGNREGS coordinator Rashmita Das visited the two villages. The PD has directed the BDO to carry out various projects worth Rs 1 crore as soon as possible. The PD said that Rs 20 lakh has been allocated for land development under MGNREGS; Rs 20 lakh for two protection walls; Rs 20 lakh for three culverts; Rs 20 lakh for a check dam to be constructed by the minor irrigation department and Rs 20 lakh for roads and drains. The zilla parishad chairperson has assured that compensation will be provided to the affected people and farmers.

Notably, landslides had occurred in Mandendi village in Keredanga panchayat, Nauripadar in Anuguru panchayat, Udayapur and Nuapalli villages in Parimal panchayat under Nuagada block. Similarly, Jangiditul village in Badakalakot panchayat and Maranda village in Dumbada panchayat under Gumma block were hit by landslides. An abandoned thatched house at Jangiditul in Gumma block was damaged. Several bikes were buried under debris at Nauapalli village. Later, the administration had evacuated people in some hillside villages in the same block as precautionary measures.